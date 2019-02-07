The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks -- Should You?

Simply because the biggest names on Wall Street are buying up a stock doesn't mean you should follow. Too often, the so-called "smart money" can be awfully dumb. And some deals don't have the same profit potential for individual investors as for the institutional ones, for a myriad of reasons.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (NYSEMKT: VWO), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) are among those stocks attracting a name-brand following. Read on to see if you should follow the smartest people on Wall Street into owning shares of these companies.

A rebound in the making

George Budwell (Acadia Pharmaceuticals): The Baker brothers -- Julian and Felix Baker -- are widely revered within biotech investing circles for their ability to pick outstanding growth stocks. So when this dynamic duo keeps buying large chunks of a company over a prolonged period of time, investors take notice.

Investors have long cited the Baker brothers' larger ownership stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals as a key reason for their confidence in the company. The company had a forgettable 2018, during which the biotech's share price fell more than 46% due to safety concerns over its Parkinson's disease psychosis medication, Nuplazid.

Fortunately, the rock-solid faith in the Baker brothers' stock-picking acumen appears to be well founded. Acadia's stock has ripped higher in the first four weeks of 2019 following an overwhelmingly upbeat presentation at this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The big-ticket item at this year's J.P. Morgan presentation was management's revelation that Nuplazid's sales continue to rise at a steady pace for its current indication, and the drug's other ongoing trials -- for indications such as major depressive disorder -- are progressing according to plan. Nuplazid thus appears to have a decent shot at transforming into a megablockbuster product within the next four to five years.

In all, Acadia's stock seems poised to continue reclaiming lost ground this year thanks to the growing buzz about Nuplazid's enormous commercial opportunity. But investors will definitely want to keep a close eye on the drug's progress in the clinic. Even the Baker brothers have fallen victim to the unpredictable nature of clinical trials, after all.

A smart way to play emerging markets

Neha Chamaria (Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets): Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has been a long-term advocate of diversification. Perhaps that explains why ETFs, especially international ETFs, dominate Bridgewater Associates' portfolio. In its most recent filing dated November, Bridgewater piled up shares of several ETFs, including Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets. This ETF, in fact, is the second-largest holding in the fund's portfolio, accounting for 21.56%.

Investing in an ETF expands your portfolio beyond stocks, and an emerging-market ETF offers even greater geographic exposure, a good way to diversify your portfolio. With the U.S. stock markets under pressure, Dalio is finding greater value in emerging markets right now. Emerging markets have the potential to grow at a faster clip than the U.S., which adds even more appeal to these ETFs as an investment choice.