The Smartlink Holdings (NSE:SMARTLINK) Share Price Has Gained 73% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Smartlink Holdings Limited (NSE:SMARTLINK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. Its return of 73% has certainly bested the market return!

Given that Smartlink Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Smartlink Holdings can boast revenue growth at a rate of 3.0% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 12%, per year over 5 years. We'd be looking for the underlying business to grow revenue a bit faster.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NSEI:SMARTLINK Income Statement, August 6th 2019

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Smartlink Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Smartlink Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 80%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Smartlink Holdings shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 3.4% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 11%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 13% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

