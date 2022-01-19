Smartmatic sues Mike Lindell for defamation, saying he is 'crazy like a fox' and alleging he 'intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia and party-divide for the noble purpose of selling his pillows'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is facing yet another lawsuit. Voting machine company Smartmatic filed a defamation lawsuit against the pillow CEO on Tuesday, alleging that he pushed conspiracy theories to sell pillows. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

Voting machine company Smartmatic filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and the company, alleging that he spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election to sell pillows.

"Crazy like a fox. Mike Lindell knows exactly what he is doing, and it is dangerous," Smartmatic alleges in its lawsuit, which includes Lindell's company, MyPillow, as one of the defendants.

The voting machine company sued both Lindell and MyPillow for defamation and deceptive trade practices. Smartmatic is asking for an unspecified amount of monetary compensation and for Lindell to retract claims he made that they and other voting machine companies switched votes from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.

"He knows voting machines did not switch votes from former President Trump to now-President Biden. These facts do not matter to Mr. Lindell because he knows he can sell," reads Smartmatic's lawsuit. "He knows he can sell a preconceived story about voting machines stealing democracy by stealing votes from a president who is incredibly popular with millions of Americans. And, of course, Mr. Lindell — 'the MyPillow Guy' — knows he needs to sell pillows to keep and increase his fortune."

In its filing, the voting machine company further alleged that Lindell was taking advantage of a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to make money by pushing baseless voter fraud claims.

"Mr. Lindell intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia and party-divide for the noble purpose of selling his pillows," read Smartmatic's complaint, adding that the MyPillow brand was placed "conveniently" and "strategically" during Lindell's media appearances.

"Mr. Lindell's message was as dangerous as it was factually inaccurate," Smartmatic continued.

When reached for comment on Tuesday night, Lindell told Insider that he was "excited" about the Smartmatic lawsuit because it would allow him to present evidence that he says he has on them.

"They're guilty. They've attacked us and were part of the biggest crime in history against our country. And they're going to all go to prison," Lindell told Insider when asked for comment about Smartmatic's lawsuit against him. "The reason I'm going after Smartmatic and Dominion is because they helped commit one of the biggest crimes against the American people, and my grandchildren deserve a future in this country."

"It's kind of hilarious when I've lost over $80 million from the box stores, retailers, and shopping channels dropping me. And I poured over $30 million into this election crimes that these guys committed and Smartmatic helped commit," Lindell told Insider. "Also, I was selling pillows long before the election."

Lindell previously told Insider that he had spent more than $25 million on voter-fraud claims, adding that the breakdown included $10 million that he said he spent building Frank Speech, the social media platform from which he broadcasts nightly.

This lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal troubles for the pillow CEO. He is also facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. The company filed a defamation suit against Lindell for $1.3 billion, and MyPillow is counter-suing Dominion for $1.6 billion.

