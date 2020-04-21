Some SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings (HKG:315) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 63% Share Price Drop

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (HKG:315) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. Indeed, the share price is down 63% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.4% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 18% per year, over the period. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.89.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's TSR for the last 5 years was -53%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings shareholders are down 37% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 14% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings (including 1 which is is potentially serious) .

