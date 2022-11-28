Smartpay Holdings First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.013 (vs NZ$0.002 in 1H 2022)

Smartpay Holdings (NZSE:SPY) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: NZ$35.4m (up 68% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: NZ$3.04m (up by NZ$2.62m from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 8.6% (up from 2.0% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: NZ$0.013 (up from NZ$0.002 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Smartpay Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 27% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.2% growth forecast for the IT industry in Oceania.

Performance of the market in New Zealand.

The company's shares are up 8.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Smartpay Holdings you should know about.

