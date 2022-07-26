Smartpay Holdings (NZSE:SPY) shareholders have earned a 34% CAGR over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Smartpay Holdings Limited (NZSE:SPY) share price has soared 332% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In more good news, the share price has risen 9.7% in thirty days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Smartpay Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Smartpay Holdings shareholders are down 10% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -10%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 34% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Smartpay Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Smartpay Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

