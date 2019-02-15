Smartphones will get a lot more interesting next week

Twitter More

This time next week, there will be dozens of new Android smartphones to choose from, and many of them will be unlike any other smartphone you've ever seen before.

I'm talking about Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which kicks off on Feb. 25. It's the place where smartphone-makers come to show off new wares every year. But this year, there's an air of uncertainty and excitement surrounding the event. Global smartphone shipments have declined four quarters in a row, and for the first time in a while, smartphone makers are trying to do something truly new and different.

It's not just one trend taking over the industry, like the screen notch, ushered by Apple's iPhone X in 2017. This year, giants like Samsung and Huawei are announcing foldable phones. The notch will generally give way to the hole-punch screen. Nearly all major manufacturers (with the probable exception of Apple) will launch 5G phones. And then there are the numerous other tech marvels which we'll also see from smaller manufacturers, like blockchain-friendly phones and phones with dual pop up cameras. Read more...

