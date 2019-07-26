Is Smartphoto Group's (EBR:SMAR) 272% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Smartphoto Group NV (EBR:SMAR) which saw its share price drive 272% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Smartphoto Group became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Smartphoto Group share price is up 18% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 33% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5.7% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Smartphoto Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Smartphoto Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Smartphoto Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 282%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Smartphoto Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.4% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 31% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Importantly, we haven't analysed Smartphoto Group's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

