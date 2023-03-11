SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 8, 2023

Annalise Lasater: Thank you, operator. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Annalise Lasater, Vice President of Investor Relations for SmartRent. I'm joined today by Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and CEO; and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer. They will be taking you through our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as well as guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023. After today's market close, we issued an earnings release and filed our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website smartrent.com. Before I turn the call over to Lucas, I would like to remind everyone that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Various factors could cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. These factors are discussed in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to provide updates with regard to forward-looking statements made during this call and we recommend that all investors review these reports thoroughly before taking a financial position in SmartRent. Also during today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in today's earnings release. We would also like to highlight that a fourth quarter and full year earnings deck is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Lucas Haldeman: Thank you, Annalise. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our call. I'll begin today discussing our 2022 fourth quarter results and full year financial highlights. Then, before turning the call to Hiroshi for more detailed financials, I'll provide a supply chain update and touch on some of the positive trends from 2022 that we expect to continue in 2023. In the fourth quarter, we saw improvement in adjusted EBITDA by 20% compared to the third quarter. This marks our third consecutive quarter of improved adjusted EBITDA, achieved through a combination of increased gross margins and tight controls on operating expenses. Gross margins in Q4 were 9.7% more than three times higher than Q3, driven by increases in all three revenue streams: hardware, professional services and SaaS software.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 17% over Q4 2021 to $41 million. And we delivered a sizable increase in ARR, which totaled $32 million, more than a 200% increase compared to Q4 of 2021. For full year revenue grew 52% over the prior year to a record level of $168 million. We ended the year with more than 547,000 total units deployed, an increase of 208,000 units in 2022. SaaS revenue was $28 million, an increase of 251% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year was a loss of $75 million, which was in line with our previous guidance as we drove quarter-over-quarter improvement throughout the entire year. I am pleased to report that for the fourth quarter and into Q1 of this year we are seeing further easing in supply chain constraints.

We built inventory levels across nearly all SKUs as reflected on our year-end balance sheet. Our ability to install is normalizing and we are working through our committed unit backlog. In 2022 we continued to expand our product suite, giving us the ability to achieve deeper market penetration and drive revenue growth through upselling and cross selling to our current customers. These efforts yielded strong results as year-over-year ARPU increased for each of our revenue streams in 2022: Hardware by 21%, professional services by 15% and hosted services by 45%. In addition to our ongoing focus on revenue growth we have made meaningful strides to optimize our processes and boost operational efficiency. Results from these efforts contributed to improved profitability in the fourth quarter and we believe they will be even more impactful in 2023.

We are reiterating our guidance of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA on an intra-quarter basis. I will now turn the call over to Hiroshi to review the financials in more detail.

Hiroshi Okamoto: Thank you, Lucas. I will review our full year and Q4 financial highlights in more detail before discussing unit metrics and providing Q1 and full year 2023 guidance. We made significant progress on each of our key financial metrics and 2022 was another record setting year. Total revenue for the year was $168 million, up 52% from $111 million in 2021 as we grew the topline despite supply chain constraints and other challenges faced during 2022. Of particular note among our three revenue streams is the growth of hosted services, which now contributes 29% to total revenue compared to 17% in 2021. Specifically for hosted services, SaaS revenue increased from $8 million in 2021 to $28 million in 2020, a 251% increase.

Full year SaaS ARPU nearly doubled from $2.76 in 2021 to $5.32 in 2022. Q4 revenue was $41 million, lower than Q3 and reflecting an expected pattern of seasonality consistent with previous years. Total revenue growth from Q4 of 2021 was 17% and SaaS revenue growth was over 200%. SaaS revenue grew sequentially to more than $8 million in Q4 and SaaS ARR was more than $32 million. Full year and Q4 revenue and profitability are within the guidance ranges we provided last quarter and we highlight our quarter-over-quarter improvements in gross margins and operating expenses. The principal drivers for profitability. Gross margin for all three revenue streams improved significantly during the quarter. Hardware margin increased from 5% to 15%, a 10 percentage point increase.

Professional services improved by 11 percentage points from negative 92% to negative 81%. While hosted services gained 8 percentage points from 51% to 59%. The combination of the three revenue streams resulted in total gross profit of $3.9 million, a $2.7 million improvement over Q3 and the third consecutive quarter of improvement. Total gross margin increased from 2.5% to 9.7%, a 7 percentage point increase. An item to note related to hardware gross margin is the change in the accounting treatment of the latest version of our hubs, which we began shipping late in the fourth quarter. Hub revenue is now recognized upfront instead of over a four year period and as part of hardware instead of hosted services. Hub revenue that has already been recorded in hosted services will continue to be recognized over the estimated in service life until the deferred revenue is fully recognized.

While the accounting treatment change has no impact on our cash flow, it has led to improved hardware margins and will positively impact hosted services margins as well. Operating expenses, which include R&D, sales and marketing and general and administrative decreased individually and in aggregate for the quarter. Total operating expenses for the year were $106 million and Q4 operating expenses were $26 million, a $1.7 million decrease from Q3. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $75 million for the full year and negative $14 million for Q4, a $4 million improvement from Q3.We believe that we are on track toward profitability and adjusted EBITDA will trend positively as we grow revenue, while improving gross margins and managing operating expenses.

Total units deployed as of the end of the year were 547,000. New units deployed in 2022 were 208,000, a 24% increase over 2021. New Units deployed in Q4 were 43,000 down sequentially due to expected seasonality. Booked units during the quarter were 64,000, and total bookings were $52 million. We ended the year with a cash balance of $218 million, nearly unchanged from the balance at the end of Q3. We believe we have ample liquidity to fund our working capital requirements. Looking forward to 2023, our focus is on growing topline revenue and improving bottom line adjusted EBITDA. We will provide guidance for both the first quarter and full year. Importantly, as our product suite has expanded and diversified, there is less correlation between new unit deployment and revenue growth.

We will continue to disclose deployed units after each quarter, Q1 guidance for revenue is $55 million to $58 million and adjusted EBITDA is negative $12 million to negative $8 million. Guidance for full year 2023 is revenue of $225 million to $250 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $25 million to negative $15 million. I will now pass the call back to Lucas for closing remarks before we open the call for questions. Lucas?

Lucas Haldeman: Thank you, Hiroshi. As we take a moment to reflect on the previous year, we are enthusiastic about our current and future opportunities. The flexibility of our open architecture platform allows us to address the entire available market of more than 40 million US rental units, including both retrofit and new construction. Our diverse product offerings provide us multiple points of entry from which we can upsell and cross-sell. Our solutions provide customers with undeniable value, including increased revenue, asset protection, improved operational efficiency and expense reduction. In 2022, we further solidified our position as the market leader in smart home and property operations solutions for the rental industry.

We expanded our market share, enhanced our product offerings and grew revenue 52%, significantly increasing our SaaS revenue and improving our profitability quarter-to-quarter in the process. We are off to a strong start in 2023 and demand is robust for our products in every market and channel in which we operate. We are focused on achieving profitability through revenue growth, margin improvement and expense management. I'd like to thank you all again for joining the call. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are ready for questions.

