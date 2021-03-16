Smartsheet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $109.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $115 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $385.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Smartsheet expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $112 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year results to range from a loss of 44 cents per share to a loss of 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $500 million to $505 million.

Smartsheet shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.71, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMAR

