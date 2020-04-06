Is Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) A Good Stock To Buy?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at whether Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that SMAR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In today’s marketplace there are tons of metrics stock market investors employ to grade their stock investments. Some of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action encompassing Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR).

What does smart money think about Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SMAR a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Whale Rock Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), which was worth $251.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Coatue Management which amassed $243.8 million worth of shares. Tiger Global Management LLC, 12 West Capital Management, and Abdiel Capital Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position 12 West Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), around 12.57% of its 13F portfolio. Cota Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 10.96 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SMAR.