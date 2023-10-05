SmartWater spray used to protect domestic abuse victims

Derbyshire Police is giving canisters of SmartWater to high-risk victims to spray on their domestic abusers.

The forensic liquid is used to mark property to prevent it being stolen, but the force said it could deter abusers from contacting their victims.

Officers said the substance, only visible under ultraviolet light, could provide key evidence when suspects denied allegations.

The spray is being trialled in Chesterfield and the Erewash area.

The force said the areas had higher levels of domestic abuse than other parts of the county, but it hoped to roll the scheme out more widely in the future.

Det Insp Adam Gascoigne said: "If a suspect was arrested for a primary offence [of domestic abuse], it might be they are going to get bail so the victim will be given a vial of SmartWater.

"The suspect, upon release, will be told the victim is protected by forensic marking and SmartWater and they will be given a notice to explain that to them."

Police say the spray gives victims peace of mind

He says this will allow the victim to spray the liquid - which is unique to each victim and remains on skin and clothing for at least six weeks - on a suspect if they approach them.

"They spray them, ring the police and tell us what happened and officers will attend," he said.

"They will seek to arrest the offender and forensically recover clothing.

"Evidentially we can then link that clothing to that canister that has been sprayed.

"Domestic abuse cases often rest on the word of the victim against the word of the attacker.

"Victims really like this because it gives them peace of mind they will be believed."

West Yorkshire Police has already successfully prosecuted a perpetrator who breached a non-molestation order using SmartWater technology.

The man's victim tagged him, providing evidence of the offence that led to a prison sentence.

