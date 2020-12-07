Smartway2 Simplifies Enterprise Collaboration with Resource Scheduling and Microsoft Teams Integration

New Release Meets Increased COVID-19 Need for Workplace Collaboration, Employee Experience, Automation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartway2, a leading provider of workplace scheduling solutions, today announced its latest release, which includes integration with Microsoft Teams*, advanced customization for individual end-users and new data-gathering capabilities. These features enable greater collaboration and deliver a tailored, seamless employee experience as people book desks, meetings and other resources they need to be productive at work during COVID-19 and beyond.



“Flexibility has always been our key focus and the new release takes that commitment to the next level,” said CEO John T. Anderson. “Given the unprecedented disruption that organizations have faced this year, the need for flexibility in where and how employees work has never been greater. The new release of Smartway2 addresses this need by improving agility, automation and the employee experience, while enabling workers to collaborate effectively -- no matter where they are located. Combined with our advanced COVID-safe workplace functionality, the new features are critical for helping organizations effectively balance employee and business needs during the pandemic and beyond.”

The new Microsoft Teams integration makes collaboration easier by enabling people to book virtual or in-person meetings from Smartway2, automatically send meeting invites and populate users’ Outlook/Teams calendars with the meeting details.

Smartway2 also introduced its new Design and Configuration Module, enabling advanced customization, so organizations can create a better user experience across platforms. For example, they can customize forms to simplify the booking experience on mobile devices, or collect additional data to improve decision-making.

In addition to automating access to workplace facilities and resources, Smartway2’s COVID-Safe Workplace functionality helps companies manage and enforce social distancing, contact tracing and enhanced sanitation procedures to protect employees in the workplace.

Smartway2 is a robust, cloud-based enterprise solution that uses advanced workspace analytics and data visualization to help companies understand precisely how meeting rooms, desks and other resources are being utilized. These capabilities have become increasingly important to organizations impacted by the coronavirus, as remote working becomes the new normal and the role of the workplace undergoes a fundamental shift.

About Smartway2

Smartway2 is a privately held, global company with headquarters in Marlborough, Mass. The company provides next-generation workplace scheduling technology, leveraging space utilization data to drive productivity and collaboration. With corporate headquarters in the U.S., growing operations in Europe and APAC and a global reseller base, Smartway2 provides enterprise solutions worldwide, across industries including legal, government, technology, pharma, manufacturing and finance. For more information, visit smartway2.com.

*Microsoft Teams is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

