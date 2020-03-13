Smartwings/Czech Airlines to suspend all flights to and from Czech Republic

PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - The main Czech airline group Smartwings/Czech Airlines will suspend all flights to and from the central European country by Monday in response to government travel restrictions meant to fight the spread of coronavirus, the airline said on Friday.

The government has agreed to ban foreigners from entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday, with some exceptions. Smartwings said it would ground up to 23 planes, half of its fleet. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka. Editing by Jane Merriman)