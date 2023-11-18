Smash-and-grab burglars target Forsyth County jewelry store in 6-figure heist

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry were stolen in a smash-and-grab burglary at a store in Forsyth County.

Early Friday morning, crooks broke into Simon D Jewelers on Peachtree Parkway. One guy smashed display cases while the others grabbed high-end watches, engagement rings, and necklaces.

They ran out the backdoor, loaded up the loot, and took off in a hurry, even while one of the thieves was still trying to get in the car.

The owners have had other problems in the past.

In January 2020, a thief used a large rock to break into the jewelry store's old location. He used the same rock to smash the glass on the showcases and grab jewelry.

In December 2020, shortly after Simon D Jewelers moved to its new location on Peachtree Parkway, a truck careened off the road and slammed into the building.

Last year, on New Year's Eve, thieves tried to break in through the roof. A few months later, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested three men for the daring break-in. Sheriff's officials say the three men are believed to be part of an international theft ring. They believe the same men hit stores across north Georgia and Tennessee.

Now, the owners of Simon D Jewelers are hoping that the thieves who broke in on Friday morning will also be captured.

The owners say it's going to take time to replace the glass on the custom-made display cases, and even more time to get more inventory to replace the jewelry that was stolen. The heist came at a tough time when the holiday shopping season is just around the corner.