Smash and grab gun store burglaries in East Spokane prompt police warning

Nov. 26—Thieves used stolen cars to smash into two gun stores and steal firearms in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in the early morning hours Thursday and Friday, Spokane police said in a news release.

Police said multiple firearms were stolen in the burglaries at Precision Combat Arms, 1710 E. Trent Ave., and at Protection First, 1403 N. Greene Street.

The thieves rammed stolen cars into the buildings to gain access, police said.

Workers were repairing damage caused by the burglars at Precision Combat Arms on Friday morning. An employee in the store declined to comment. Attempts made to reach Protection First were unsuccessful.

The Spokane Police Department said it would not release any additional investigative information about the incidents, but were warning other retailers to make them "aware of the aggressive and remarkable tactics being used."

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the police department at (509) 456-2233.