Smash and grab jewelry suspect caught

May 23—A 29-year-old Macon man was taken into custody Saturday shortly after he reportedly grabbed a handful of jewelry from a display window of a downtown Milledgeville jewelry store, The Union-Recorder has learned.

The crime happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the J.C. Grant Co., located at 116 S. Wayne St.

Milledgeville Police Department Maj. Linc Boyer, commander of the road patrol division, identified the suspect as Seth Coy Walsh, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, Macon.

The suspect is jailed in the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center on a felony theft charge, Boyer said.

The police major said the crime was captured by a video surveillance camera and witnessed by several people. A Good Samaritan followed the suspect and kept police officers informed of the suspect's location, Boyer told the newspaper in a telephone interview Sunday.

A businessman later saw the suspect and also provided police with helpful information.

Milledgeville Police Officer Jake Brooks later spotted the suspect and pursued him near Jimmy John's and later in a parking lot behind Century Bank & Trust, Boyer said.

Officer Brooks cornered the suspect behind Ned Kelly's restaurant and held him at gunpoint until he received backup from Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Jerome Roberts and Milledgeville Police Lt. Ryan Chapple and Maj. Boyer.

Walsh was then taken into custody without further incident.