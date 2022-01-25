🌱 Smash-And-Grab + Market Vendors Wanted + Moving From Boise

Rise and shine, Boise! It's Wednesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in Boise.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and a few clouds. High: 33 Low: 27.

Here are the top stories in Boise today:

Guardians Academy, an outdoor trade-based program that opened its doors just last year will now close its doors on Friday according to CBS2 reporter Sarah Jacobsen. The owners posted the closure on the Academy's website. (Idaho News) Boise law enforcement were busy over the weekend, responding to reports of seven smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries. KTVB-TV staff report thieves got away with purses and wallets, police said, then used the victims' financial cards to rack up more than $12,000 in purchases. (KTVB.com) AARP Idaho is now accepting Community Challenge grant applications through March 22. The grants, according to KMTV's news staff, are aimed to make spaces more livable by making improvements to public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, COVID-19 recovery, diversity and inclusion, and more. (KMVT) The weather is cold, but before you know it, shoppers will once again be strolling through the Boise Farmer's Market. The Market is now accepting vendor applications according to KIVI-TV's Natasha Williams. The first day of the market is April 2. (6 On Your Side) We all know people are moving to the Boise area like crazy. But for those leaving to live elsewhere, where are they going? LITE-FM's Michelle Heart takes a look at the top 15 places Boise residents are moving to and why. (liteonline.com)

Today in Boise:

Mountain Home High School will make a trip to Capital High School for a varsity boys basketball game on Wednesday. (7:30 pm)

The City of Boise Special Events Team will hold a meeting Wednesday morning. (9:30 am)

Learn the basics of caring for soil, basic plant structures and how to manage soil and proper tree care for healthier, longer living trees as the City of Boise holds a virtual class . (6 pm)

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection site for Wednesday is Fire Station 12 located at 3240 Highway 21. (Noon)

The Idaho Wine Commission Board will have an Executive Meeting Wednesday morning. (11 am)

From my notebook:

Boise Weekly: "ISP confiscate items deemed unlawful from unhoused group occupying old Ada Courthouse lawnISP came to the lawn on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. People said they opened tents and confiscated blankets, sleeping bags and personal items." (Instagram)

Boise Fire Department: "Firefighters responded quickly to a mobile home fire in Garden City today but sadly the residents’ pets, six dogs and one cat did not survive. The two people living in the home were not there at the time of the Fire." (Facebook)

Boise Parks and Recreation: "The new Franklin Park playground is under construction in the Central Bench! The design incorporates equipment that is accessible for children of all ages and abilities." (Facebook)

Boise Parks and Recreation: "Have you heard? Every Tuesday in February, admission to @zooboise is just $2 per person! Come see the red panda cubs, snow leopard and more. Zoo Boise is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4:30 p.m." (Instagram)

US National Weather Service Boise Idaho: "We need weather spotters like YOU! Did you know you can submit weather reports anytime, anywhere using the mPING app on your phone? It's a very quick, easy, and free way to notify us what's happening at your location!" (Facebook)

