Smash-and-grab robberies organized through social media: Police

Reuters

A leading Georgia legislator has introduced a bill that would eliminate absentee ballot drop boxes, a favored and highly-used tool last November that allowed voters to safely cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. Butch Miller, the No.2 Republican in Georgia's Republican-controlled senate and a candidate for lieutenant governor in the 2022 elections, said drop boxes were a “weak link” in guarding against voter fraud, according to a statement released by his office. Former President Donald Trump had criticized Miller, the Georgia Senate’s president pro tempore, for not doing more to pursue his false voter fraud allegations and has said he will not support Miller's bid for lieutenant governor. Georgia will see two high-profile contests next year, when former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams likely takes on Republican Governor Brian Kemp in rematch of their 2018 battle.