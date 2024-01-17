Smash-and-grab robbery at Great Lakes Crossing mall's Helzberg Diamonds

Three suspects committed a smash-and-grab robbery around 5 p.m. Saturday at Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills, stealing approximately $11,000 worth of jewelry from Helzberg Diamonds.

Wearing black hooded sweatshirts, gloves, surgical masks and black hats, the suspects smashed the glass cases with sledgehammers before snatching the jewelry and making off into a black SUV and driving out of the mall property onto Baldwin Road.

No employees or customers were injured in the robbery.

Several shoppers captured videos of the smash-and-grab on their phones, but so far, none of the suspects have been arrested.

Police are investigating the robbery and continuing to search for the suspects. They ask that anyone with information contact Auburn Hills Police at 248-370-9460.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Helzberg Diamonds at Great Lakes Crossing robbed in smash-and-grab