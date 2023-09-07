Smash-and-grab robbery reported at jewelry store inside The Mall of Victor Valley

Sheriff’s officials are seeking three suspects who broke glass jewelry cases during a smash-and-grab robbery at The Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery at Don Roberto’s Jewelers inside the mall located at 14440 Bear Valley Road.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that three men wearing ski masks and carrying hammers entered the store, where they broke multiple glass jewelry cases and stole several items before fleeing.

The suspects have not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities did not reveal if security camera footage captured the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760- 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Smash-and-grab robbery reported at jewelry store at Victorville mall