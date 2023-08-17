Smash and grab: Suspects steal Rolexes from Concord Mills store, source says

A group of people stole about $34,000 in jewelry from the KAY Jewelers at Concord Mills Mall, police said.

It happened Thursday evening. Several people who were at the mall at the time reached out to Channel 9 after the incident.

RELATED: Thieves use guns, sledgehammers to rob Huntersville jewelry store; FBI investigating

A source confirmed to Channel 9 that the robbery was a smash-and-grab. The suspects stole two Rolexes worth $34,000, the source said.

Last month, a group robbed a Huntersville Fink’s Jewelers in a smash-and-grab. Police said on July 11, thieves with guns and sledgehammers robbed the Birkdale Village store wearing hooded sweatshirts and full-face masks.

The FBI later confirmed it was helping the Huntersville Police Department with its investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys)