Smash-and-grab thieves hit Macy’s in Northridge Mall

A group of smash-and-grab thieves robbed a Macy’s department store at the Northridge Mall Sunday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the mall, located at 9301 Tampa Avenue in Northridge, just after 11 a.m. after receiving reports of the robbery.

Cellphone footage of the smash-and-grab incident shows several men dressed in dark clothing, including hoodies and medical masks, loading up bags of what appears to be cologne and other items from the store’s display cases.

Smash-and-grab suspects seen fleeing at the Northridge Mall after stealing bag loads of items from Macy’s on Sept. 10, 2023. (RMG News)

The suspects are then seen running off, getting away with some $20,000 worth of perfume, an independent news agency reported.

Police say the suspects were last seen driving off in a black Infinity with no plates.

This smash-and-grab robbery comes on the heels of a string of similar crimes.

On Sept. 2, one would-be smash-and-grab thief got more than he was bargaining for when he attempted to break-in to a family owned jewelry store in El Monte. Video of that incident showed store employees fighting back, with the suspect leaving shirtless and empty handed.

In late August, smash-and-grab robbers made off with some $500,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Pasadena.

