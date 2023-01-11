SMASH AND GRAB: Thieves steal jewelry from store at Wolfchase Galleria

Three men smashed their way through cases at a store in the Wolfchase Galleria on Tuesday, January 10, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the men walked into Mr. Gold Box inside the mall with hammers and backpacks around 1 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the men breaking through the glass cabinets and filling backpacks with stolen jewelry.

Memphis Police said the trio then took off with their ill-gotten gains in a stolen car which officers later recovered.

If you know who any of these men are, MPD urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

