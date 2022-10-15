Smash and grab thieves tear through high-end Midtown jewelry store in early morning raid, NYPD says

A daring robbery crew raided a high-end Park Ave. jewelry store early Saturday, taking dozens of pricey jewelry and watches, police said.

The three smash and grab thieves busted their way through the glass front and side doors of Cellini Jewelers near E. 56th St. at about 3:30 a.m. The store is two blocks from Trump Tower and four blocks from the Museum of Modern Art.

Once inside, the crooks smashed three display cases, taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in watches and other jewelry, cops said.

The thieves grabbed what they could and ran out of the store to an awaiting silver sedan in under three minutes, police said.

A full inventory of what was taken was still being conducted Saturday.

The Saturday morning raid was similar to other robberies in the Bronx and Brooklyn where masked thieves run into jewelry stores and smash display cases with sledgehammers before running off with anything they could grab.

It was not immediately clear if the thieves that raided Cellini’s was the same crew that had hit the Bronx and Brooklyn stores.

On May 1, a man in a black hoodie rushed to the window of M & NP Jewelers on White Plains Rd. in Pelham Parkway, swinging a sledgehammer. The suspect bashed the plate glass window and grabbed as much jewelry as he could through a hole in the glass and passed it to an accomplice holding a bag.

The next day, a half-dozen thieves hit Dorian’s Jewelry on Fifth Ave. at 55th St. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. They used sledgehammers and a pick axe to smash through the front window, then stole more than $187,000 in gold jewelry. The crooks escaped in a similar BMW sedan and a black Honda Accord.

Cops believe the crew is responsible for 16 more retail burglaries in the Bronx and Queens dating back to Feb. 25.

Anyone with information regarding the Cellini raid is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.