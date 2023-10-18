Smashing ATACMS debut, final Polish election results, Russia on the offensive in East

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

● Ukraine strikes two air bases in Russian-occupied cities with ATACMS long-range missiles for first time

Ukrainian forces struck two air bases near the Russian-occupied cities of Berdyansk and Luhansk on Oct. 17 with recently secretly supplied ATACMS long-range missiles, marking the first time that the U.S.-provided weapons have been used in the war, U.S. newspaper the Wall Street Journal reported, citing its sources.





● Ukrainian special forces destroy nine Russian helicopters, ammunition depot, air defenses in "most serious blow" to enemy

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) destroyed nine Russian helicopters, an ammunition depot, an air defense system and other equipment, in an airstrike on targets near Russian-occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk in the east of the country early Oct. 17.





ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

● Ukraine backs Israel's right to defend itself, urges political resolution to conflict with Hamas

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the Hamas attack on Israel and expressed support for Tel Aviv in a statement released on Oct. 17.





● Ruling PiS maintains lead with nearly 100% of votes counted, but opposition alliance is likely to form new Polish government

Current Polish ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) got more votes than any other political party in Poland in Oct. 15’s parliamentary elections, but with most of the votes now counted, it’s the opposition Civic Coalition led by former Polish PM and EU official Donald Tusk that looks set to form a governing coalition.





● Tusk’s KO wins 44 Polish Senate seats, PiS comes second, losing 14

Poland's current ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), had lost 14 Senate seats according to the parliamentary election vote count as of late Oct. 16, Polish radio station RMF24 has reported.





● Ministry helps reunite three more children with families in government-controlled parts of Ukraine

Ukraine has returned three more children who were in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast to government-controlled territory, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Oct. 17.





● In Beijing, Hungarian PM Orban holds first talks with Putin since invasion of Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Oct. 17 where they held talks, Reuters reports.





● Russia launching heaviest eastern Ukraine offensive in 9 months, UK intel says

Russia has launched a coordinated offensive across several sections of the front in eastern Ukraine, which could be Moscow’s most significant offensive since at least January 2023, UK intelligence said in its Oct. 17 Ukraine situation report.





● Russia relocating Wagner fighters from Belarus to train Hezbollah in Syria, Ukrainian military says

Wagner company mercenaries who were previously in Belarus have been sent to Syria tio train units of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s National Resistance Center said on Oct. 17.





● Kremlin rejects evidence seen on satellite images showing North Korea shipping arms to Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said there is “no evidence” that North Korea is shipping weapons to Russia, dismissing UK and US intelligence reports recently circulating in the media, news agency Interfax wrote on Oct. 17.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine