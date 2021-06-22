After ‘smashing it’ in Meridian, this new restaurant just opened a Boise location

A local restaurant concept launched recently at The Village at Meridian has expanded to downtown Boise.

Sid’s Garage, which debuted seven months ago at 3525 E. Longwing Lane, opened its second location June 19. The new Boise restaurant is at 1003 W. Main St. — the corner of 10th and Main — in a spot that formerly held a Good Burger.

Instructing customers to “Leave boring at the door,” Sid’s Garage offers a sweet-and-savory lunch and dinner menu. The restaurant focuses on creative, decadent hamburgers, hedonistic milkshakes and cold pours of draft beer, wine, bloody marys and more. Sid’s describes itself as “a place where full-throttle comfort food and beverage meets kicking music, all in an electric cozy vibe.”

The hard-charging approach has been a hit for owners Will and Nicole Primavera. The couple opened the Meridian Sid’s in November, replacing The Donut + Dog, a brunch spot that they closed.

“Sid’s has just been smashing it,” Will Primavera told the Idaho Statesman this spring. “Dinners have been ginormous to the point where we don’t have any tables for two, three hours. It’s amazing.”

The half-pound Maui Wowie Burger and a beer flight shown at Sid’s Garage in Meridian.

Sid’s hamburgers ($11.50-$12.75) are half-pounders made from a blend of Snake River Farms’ Double R Ranch beef. Primavera calls the burgers “comfort food to the extreme.” Try the Jekyll & Hyde if you want a true monster — of flavor. The hunkin’, 1/2-pound patty is a 20/80 blend of American Wagyu and Black Angus topped with Swiss cheese, stone-ground mustard, bacon-onion jam (made in-house), mixed greens tossed in vinaigrette — and a grilled peach. All served on a toasted brioche bun.

“It’s really freakin’ good,” Primavera said.

Over-the-top milkshakes ($12) are made with real ice cream and laced with ingredients such as Fruity Pebbles, bacon or a jumbo cookie ‘n’ cream sandwich. Names such as the 420 and Midnight Munchies pretty much say it all.

The Midnight Munchies ($12), shown at Sid’s Garage in Meridian, is one of the over-the-top shake options.

The Boise location has outdoor patios on both Main Street and 10th Street, making Sid’s capacity about 50 customers inside and out.

In Meridian, Sid’s Garage is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Boise has later weekend hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Online: sidsgarage.com.