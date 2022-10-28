SMBC Nikko’s Market-Rigging Trial Opens With CEO Set to Testify

(Bloomberg) -- SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. admitted to charges of market manipulation at a Tokyo court hearing, following an investigation that led to employee arrests and regulatory penalties against one of Japan’s largest financial groups.

Chief Executive Officer Yuichiro Kondo, representing the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., made the admission on the first day of a district court trial on Friday. “Once again we apologize for causing trouble to society,” he told the packed courtroom.

SMBC Nikko and six of its employees were indicted earlier in the year for allegedly propping up share prices for transactions known as block offers, in violation of Japan’s financial laws. Former executives Trevor Hill and Alexandre Avakiants, who are among those accused, have denied wrongdoing, according to local media reports.

The scandal has hit SMBC Nikko’s profit, forcing it to undertake emergency cost cuts, while hindering efforts by parent Sumitomo Mitsui to strengthen investment banking. This month, both firms were punished by the country’s financial regulator, with the brokerage ordered to suspend operations related to block trades for three months.

Following the regulatory penalties, Sumitomo Mitsui and SMBC Nikko said they “gravely accept the matter and will make company-wide efforts to improve and prevent the recurrence and regain trust from customers and other stakeholders.”

The Financial Services Agency’s sanctions were credit negative for SMBC Nikko because they highlighted control and governance deficiencies that could damage its reputation and business, Tetsuya Yamamoto, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, said at the time.

Block trades have been used in Japan in recent years as companies increasingly unwind so-called cross-shareholdings. A panel commissioned by SMBC Nikko found in June that the firm made “inappropriate and unfair” stock purchases tied to such trades, in an attempt to prevent sharp price declines.

Hill, SMBC Nikko’s former head of equity, told the Wall Street Journal in April that the trades were proper and vetted.

--With assistance from Takashi Nakamichi.

(Updates with CEO comment in the second paragraph)

