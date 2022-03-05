SMBC Nikko Says Staff Arrested for Alleged Market Manipulation

Chikako Mogi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Prosecutors have arrested employees of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. on suspicion of market manipulation, the brokerage said in a statement Saturday.

Employees were detained for allegedly manipulating stock prices, according to the statement. The Tokyo-based brokerage said it will set up a committee to investigate the matter and will brief reporters Saturday.

The statement comes after local media reports on Friday that prosecutors had raided the headquarters of the firm, which is a unit of Japan’s second-largest banking group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Read more: Tokyo Prosecutors Raid Office of SMBC Nikko Securities: Reports

The brokerage in November acknowledged that it and employees were under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission for an alleged breach of Japan’s financial law. The probe is related to so-called block offerings that were made after trading hours, local media reported at the time.

In 2012, Japan’s Financial Services Agency told SMBC Nikko to improve internal controls after a former banker was indicted for securities violations related to insider trading.

