WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thirty-one students and eight chaperones from St. Mary Catholic Central High School's Respect Life Club participated in the National March for Life and National Pro-Life Summit recently in front of the U.S. Capitol.

St. Mary Catholic Central High School students are shown at the March for Life Rally on the National Mall before the start of the National March for Life.

A March for Life Rally on the National Mall preceded the march.

A group of local students are shown at the March for Life Rally on the National Mall before the start of the National March for Life.

This year, the school shared a charter bus with a group from the Respect Life Ministry of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Toledo.

The group from St. Mary Catholic Central High School traveled on a charter bus with a group from the Respect Life Ministries of Catholic Charities from the Diocese of Toledo.

Last year, 17 students from SMCC attended the march. It was SMCC’s first march since the COVID pandemic.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Leading the trip was Dr. Carl Parran, an SMCC theology teacher and moderator of the Respect Life Club. Maureen “Mo” Smith is the president of the Respect Life Club.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: SMCC students take part in National March for Life