SMCP Appoints Christophe Cuvillier Chairman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lily Templeton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS — SMCP revealed Monday that Christophe Cuvillier has been appointed chairman of the company’s board, following the dismissal of five members representing former majority owner European TopSoho on Friday.

Three new independent directors were appointed to the board at last week’s shareholder meeting, which went ahead after the Paris Commercial Court ruled against a request by European TopSoho, the Luxembourg-based subsidiary of Shandong Ruyi, which previously owned 53 percent of the French accessible luxury group, to have it postponed.

More from WWD

Cuvillier, a seasoned executive and former chief executive officer of Unibail Rodamco Westfield, was named to the SMCP board last June as an independent administrator.

His appointment comes as GLAS is expected to sell its 29 percent stake in SMCP, which it acquired in September after European TopSoho defaulted on bonds worth 250 million euros.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

SMCP Dismisses Shandong Ruyi Board Members

What to Watch: Who Will Buy Shandong Ruyi’s Brands SMCP and Gieves & Hawkes?

SMCP Shares to Be Sold by Creditors After Shareholder Default

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York Soaks as Winter Storm Halts Flights, Causes Outages

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the winter weather is winding down along the U.S. East Coast after a quick-moving storm swept northeast, leaving thousands of customers without power and grounding flights.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond

  • 'We are all interconnected': Hundreds march in Ocala in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

    Temperatures were in the 40s Monday morning, but that did not deter hundreds of people from marching in the annual MLK Day walk in downtown Ocala.

  • Bain Capital weighs bid for stake in Sodexo benefits unit – sources

    Bain Capital is looking to bid for a stake in the benefits and rewards services unit of French food caterer Sodexo as the Paris-listed firm is on the lookout for investors that could help fund the group's turnaround, sources told Reuters. Sodexo, which has a market value of 12 billion euros ($13.7 billion), is looking to sell a minority stake of about 30% in the business which has been driving the group's post-COVID recovery by providing employee benefit programmes as well as meal vouchers and gift cards, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Sodexo's benefits unit delivered a 7% jump in organic revenues in its latest quarterly results.

  • Civil Rights Leaders Mark MLK Day With Rage at Sinema, Manchin

    ELIZABETH FRANTZThis year’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work turned into a political name-and-shame-fest Monday—focused solely on Congress’ failure to pass substantive voting rights reforms.The MLK family last month began a messaging campaign around the holiday, saying there can be no true celebration of his life without legislation to defend the equality he fought for. On Monday, they gathered for a march across Washington, D.C.’s Frederick Douglass Memorial Brid

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Brent Crude Trades Near Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent trading near its highest level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Marke

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Bitcoin's slump could be the start of a 'crypto winter' that sees prices crash, UBS says. Here are three reasons why.

    A deep and drawn-out crypto crash of the sort seen in 2018 is a growing possibility, analysts at investment bank UBS have warned.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • What Assets Should Be Included in Your Trust?

    A revocable living trust is a great tool to help your assets pass smoothly to your beneficiaries, and it can significantly reduce the headaches of probate. However, while some assets belong in a trust, others cannot (or should not) go into one.

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q4 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.