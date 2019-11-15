‘Witness Intimidation’: Trump Slimes Ambassador During Impeachment Hearing

As Marie Yovanovitch outlined the smear campaign that President Donald Trump’s allies successfully used to oust her as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Trump decided to add to it.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” the president tweeted, insisting on his “absolute right” to appoint ambassadors. Yovanovitch had just finished describing the “vague threat” she felt from the president himself, months after his allies derailed a diplomatic career notable for fighting corruption in Ukraine.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the point person for the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, stopped a line of questioning to ask Yovanovitch what the effect would be on her and future impeachment witnesses. “I can’t speak to what the president’s trying to do,” said Yovanovitch, “but I think the effect is to be intimidating.”

The Democrats on the impeachment panel agreed. “If you’re somebody thinking about whether you’re going to come forward… those tweets are to make certain you don’t,” said Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT). “This whole episode is laden with witness intimidation.”

It was the latest escalation in what Yovanovitch described to the second public impeachment hearing as effectively a U.S. diplomat’s anxiety dream. For months in Ukraine, she was the target of a campaign of lies, pushed by powerful friends of Donald Trump, fueled by corrupt Ukrainians whom she had angered, and ultimately endorsed by the president himself.

“Perhaps it was not surprising that when our anti-corruption efforts got in the way of a desire for profit or power, Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old, corrupt rules sought to remove me,” Yovanovitch said Friday. “What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and, working together, they apparently succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a U.S. ambassador. How could our system fail like this? How is it that foreign corrupt interests could manipulate our government?”

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, was not a witness to most of the events, in the summer and fall of 2019, that Democrats consider impeachable. Instead, she is a unique figure in the unfolding story of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on Ukraine: its casualty.

Beset by an onslaught of character assassination for being an obstacle to an agenda she did not understand, one advanced by agents of her own president, Yovanovitch exemplified a side of a shadow foreign-policy effort that was not merely “irregular,” as her successor in Kyiv, Bill Taylor, testified Wednesday, but cruel. To marginalize the regular diplomatic channel, one that supported Ukraine out of a sense it served U.S. interests rather than parochial benefit to Trump, Rudy Giuliani and his allies made Yovanovitch collateral damage.

“Our Ukraine policy has been thrown into disarray,” she testified, “and shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want.”

A smear campaign involving Trump attorney Giuliani, corrupt Ukrainian ex-prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko and now-indicted Giuliani allies falsely portrayed the now ex-ambassador as blocking Ukrainian investigations into Trump’s political enemies. Those two Giuliani allies, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were last month arrested and indicted for campaign-finance violations first reported by The Daily Beast. Among the donations made by the two, who have pleaded not guilty, is $325,000 given to Trump’s super PAC.

Announcing the indictment last month, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman accused Parnas and Fruman of “sell[ing] political influence,” both to enrich themselves and “to advance the political interests of one foreign official, a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine”—meaning Yovanovitch.

In May 2018, a politician who received $3 million from a PAC Parnas and Fruman helped fund, then-GOP Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), wrote to Yovanovitch’s boss, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling for her dismissal on the grounds that she was alleged to have disparaged Trump. Months later, after Yovanovitch gave a March 2019 speech warning that Ukraine was not sufficiently tackling corruption, Lutsenko—tacitly criticized by Yovanovitch—told The Hill’s John Solomon that the U.S. ambassador had told him not to prosecute certain politically sensitive targets.