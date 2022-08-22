We smeared pizza on these college dorm sheets—and proved they're a great buy

Get these bargain sheets on Amazon for your college dorm bed now.

Moving into a college dorm is both exciting and stressful. In the midst of preparing and packing before heading to campus, you may feel like you’re forgetting something.

Here at Reviewed, we have recommendations for everything you’ll need for your freshman’s dorm room, including the best twin XL sheets. If you’re still looking for bed sheets, our Best Value winner, the Utopia Bedding set, is a great option to make that dorm room bed more comfortable.

Of the twin XL sheets we tested, Utopia’s microfiber set scored well across our lab tests and remained soft and wrinkle-free after multiple laundry cycles. Utopia’s set also resisted stains from pizza grease, boxed wine and cheap beer, emerging clean and fresh from the machines. Yes, we smeared these common college foods all over, and these sheets triumphed. This is especially important for college students, who may be cramming loads of laundry into those communal dorm washers and dryers.

The only downside our testers found was that we found the sheets rip somewhat easily—this may suggest they’ll show some wear and tear throughout the school year.

Utopia’s twin XL sheets currently come in about 10 color and pattern options, with some patterns pricing in as low as $15. All sets come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and one pillowcase.

