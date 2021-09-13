'Smell my hair': Hundreds of protesters greet Biden in Idaho

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

The president, who is visiting Boise as part of his two-day tour of western states, including California and Colorado, spoke to state officials about his plans to help combat wildfires and promote his economic agenda.

The crowds that had been gathering since 8 a.m. were decked in pro-Trump regalia and carrying signs protesting everything from Biden’s recent vaccine mandates to the 2020 election.

Biden lost Idaho by more than 30 percentage points in the 2020 election.

Chants of “traitor,” “smell my hair,” and “Joe Biden sucks” greeted the president when he arrived in the afternoon.



A woman holding a sign calling forced vaccines “medical rape” told the Associated Press that she was protesting because she doesn’t think “anybody should be forced to put something in their body.” Another woman said she was there to “support Trump and stand for freedom.”

"If there's not 5,000 people here, I'll be disappointed in Idaho," Idaho resident Dan McKnight told local news station KTVB. "We have a lot to say about the way he ended the war in Afghanistan, about his vaccine mandates that he's forcing on employers. We have a lot to say about the way he's done things, about his complete abandonment of border security, undoing everything Trump for the sake of undoing Trump.”

Police were on the scene, but the crowd remained peaceful.

Biden only spent a few hours in the state before leaving for California.

