Smell leads officials to storage unit where missing Florida mom was found shot: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 911 call regarding an odor led officials to discover the body of a missing Florida mom inside a storage unit facility Saturday evening, deputies said.

In a press conference Sunday, officials said Shakeira Rucker was found in the unit with a gunshot wound around 5 p.m. on 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka.

The mom of four was reported missing for a week.

Her estranged husband, 51-year-old Cory Hill, is the prime suspect, and officials are not looking for anyone else involved in her disappearance and murder.

“We were all hoping for a different outcome,” the sheriff said in the press conference.

According to NBC affiliate WESH who had been following the case, the last time her family heard from her was when she said she was going home after picking up food the night of Nov. 11.

Hill is already in the Orange County Jail on four counts of attempted murder for shooting at a former girlfriend on Nov. 12.

He is on a no-bond status, and “he will be charged with the murder,” the sheriff added.

The search for Rucker expanded to four counties: Seminole, Lake, Orange, and Polk.

“We do grieve with Shakeira’s family,” a deputy said. “We worked around the clock, 16, 18-hour days nonstop until we can get some closure in this case.”

