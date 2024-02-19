What was that smell? Wooster officials offer explanation

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Anyone who may have noticed a foul-smelling odor in the Wooster area Monday morning now has some answers.

The Wooster Fire Department issued a Facebook statement explaining the smell came as the result of a “cleaning process” that took place at an unnamed company on Industrial Boulevard.

Fire destroys popular Wooster restaurant

“There is nothing hazardous or dangerous about the odor,” the fire department assured in the statement.

The process was expected to be completed by noon. The department said they continue to monitor the situation and are working with the company.

Peacock on the loose in Willoughby

Anyone with questions can reach out to the fire department directly at 330-263-5266.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.