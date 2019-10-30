'When I smelled that smoke ... here we go again': Weary Californians seek shelter amid latest wildfire outbreak

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Built in 1950, this Sonoma County town’s squat blue-gray Veterans Memorial Auditorium has hosted everything from rock concerts to flea markets.

But lately it has reprised its role as a gathering place for fire evacuees. Nearly 3,000 people now call this cavernous 45,000-square-foot building home, escapees from the nearby Kincade Fire that has burned 76,000 acres, destroyed 189 buildings and forced 200,000 to leave their homes.

Most of these fire refugees arrive with little more than nothing, but they pack the same emotional baggage.

Fear. Frustration. Anger. But also gratitude, compassion and even humor.

“It’s very hard psychologically,” says Daisy Carreno, taking a break from handing out donated coffee to fire victims. “In the meantime, it makes me feel good to help people. Because I know what they’re going through.”

Daisy Carreno, right, hands out free coffee to evacuees from the raging Kincade Fire near Santa Rosa, California. More

Carreno’s story is achingly familiar to many residents. In 2017, the Tubbs Fire tore through this town, killing 22 and wiping out entire neighborhoods like Coffey Park, where Carreno lived with her husband and kids.

While she and her family made due in a FEMA trailer for more than a year, the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed Paradise, killing 85 people and decimating 13,000 buildings. Her daughter, who lived near Paradise in Chico, evacuated but was safe.

“And now, we have this,” Carreno says with a shrug. In April, Carreno finally moved out of the FEMA trailer and into a home in Windsor, near Santa Rosa. On Saturday, she and her family were told to leave by officials.

“We are living at a friend’s house, about 20 of us in all,” she says, laughing. “It’s crazy, we joke that it could be a reality show. But we do what we can. Where can you go? It seems every place has something. Earthquakes, hurricanes, floods. So we stay, hope for the best, and try to help.”

Red Cross will be in California fire country for 'as long as we need to be'

The Veterans Memorial Auditorium shelter, administered by the Red Cross, feels like a cross between a first aid center and a camp out.

Signs in English and in Spanish direct evacuees to showers, medical assistance and meals. In one corner of the lobby, NBC’s “Hoda & Jenna” plays on the TV for a few guests. In another, a group of women play cards. A shelter worker passes through with a man in a wheelchair, while other volunteers sign in newcomers.

“We had 600 people on Sunday, but around 2,800 now,” says Red Cross shelter manager Victoria Escalante-Tambert, adding that there are 16 shelters in operation through the region staffed by nearly 200 volunteers. “We’ll be here as long as we need to be.”

Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, Calif., on Oct 27, 2019. More

One of those Red Cross volunteers is also an evacuee.

Beth Fulton lives in Sebastopol, which is on the west side of the 101 Freeway. Although firefighters are determined to make sure the Kincade Fire doesn’t jump the highway — a catastrophe that could find towns burned all the way to the Pacific Ocean — her town was evacuated as a precaution.

The science of wind: 'Diablo' winds are fanning the northern California wildfires

Fulton is a social worker specializing in emotional trauma and felt her skills could be put to good use here.

“People are naturally resilient, but to deal with this year after year can be traumatizing,” says Fulton, who knows two couples who lost their homes to fire in 2017 and one moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the other to Portland, Oregon. “This seems like it’ll be a yearly thing, and some people say, ‘I’ve had enough.’”