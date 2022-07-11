Smelser trial begins with opening arguments and juror dismissal

LAS CRUCES – A courtroom packed with supporters and relatives had to wait an extra half hour, but the long-awaited trial for a police officer charged with murder did begin Monday morning.

Christopher Smelser, 29, stands charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of killing 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela. On Monday, the court launched into a two-week trial two and half years after an LCPD traffic stop ended with Valenzuela’s death. Before the trial could formally begin, 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers dismissed one of the jurors.

The juror did not arrive for jury duty, triggering Driggers to scamble sheriff's deputies to find her. Ultimately, the court learned that the juror was stuck at home. The juror, reached by phone, told the court she couldn't find a babysitter for her children. So Driggers dismissed her, and the trial began.

Police body cameras and court records show the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020, near the intersection of 3 Crosses Avenue and Alameda Boulevard. Searching the area for a burglary suspect, police pulled over a vehicle after it hesitated at a stop sign. Inside, Valenzuela sat in the back seat.

When police ran Valenzuela's name through a court database, they learned the court had issued an arrest warrant. Valenzuela had been charged with two drug charges in 2016. However, court records showed that Valenzuela failed to appear for a hearing on Jan. 9, 2017, triggering the arrest warrant.

Officers asked Valenzuela to step out of the vehicle. Shortly after Valenzuela exited, he took off running.

Smelser and his partner, officer Andrew Tuton, gave chase. When they caught up to Valenzuela in a nearby church parking lot, a fight ensued. Smelser then used a chokehold technique — called a vascular neck restraint — until Valenzuela passed out. An autopsy report concluded that Valenzuela died via asphyxiation, and the Office of the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. OMI also pointed out that methamphetamine in Valenzuela's system aided in his death. Following an investigation, Smelser was fired from the police department and charged with second-degree murder.

Opening arguments

More than two years later, Smelser's trial got underway.

“Three men entered that dirt lot,” Assistant Attorney General Mark Probasco told the jury at the start of his opening arguments. “Only two men left that lot alive.”

When Probasco laid out his argument to the jury, he prefaced it with statements about the ubiquity of justice. He said the evidence would show that no one, not even a police officer, is above the law. From body cameras to police testimony, Probasco noted that the evidence would show jurors that Smelser knew he’d misapplied the chokehold on Valenzuela. Instead of releasing Valenzuela, Probasco said Smelser tried again and again to subdue Valenzuela.

Probasco also anticipated an argument from Smelser’s attorney. He confirmed to the jury that Valenzuela did use methamphetamine and that Valenzuela had skipped out on a court hearing. But that was no reason to kill him, Probasco said.

“Nobody is above the law,” Probasco said. “And nobody is beneath it.”

Indeed, Smelser’s defense attorney did bring up Valenzuela’s drug use and warrant. She told the jury the evidence would paint a picture not of a police officer with murderous intent but of a chaotic struggle between a well-trained officer and a man lost in a drug-induced rage.

“Nothing could control Valenzuela that night,” Amy Orlando, Smelser’s defense attorney, told the jury.

Orlando told the jury that Smelser and the officers present had a good reason to be there that night. She said that Valenzuela was armed and wanted to use a pocketknife in his jacket but never got the chance. The chokehold was the only way to subdue Valenzuela, Orlando said.

When Smelser did apply the chokehold, Orlando said the evidence would show that he did so correctly. She told the jury that copious amounts of methamphetamine coursing through his system — not Smelser's chokehold — killed Valenzuela.

“(Smelser) was protecting the community from an armed felon high on methamphetamine,” Orlando said.

After opening arguments, prosecutors called their first two witnesses. Valenzuela’s sister testified about her brother’s children, and the officer who initiated the traffic stop where Valenzuela died recounted his memory of events.

