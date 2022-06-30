Smelser's attorney says jury could be tainted after victim's sister called for jury duty

LAS CRUCES - Attorneys for Christopher Smelser requested a judge throw out some potential jurors after the court summoned the victim's sister for jury duty.

Smelser, a former Las Cruces Police Department Officer, was charged with second-degree murder after he restrained and choked Antonio Valenzuela during a police encounter in Feb. 2020. Smelser placed Valenzuela in a chokehold after Valenzuela fled from a Smelser and another officer. Last month, the court began selecting a pool of potential jurors for lawyers to sort through before the jury trial begins on July 11.

Because the case continues to receive publicity, 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers implemented a unique process to select a jury. Four waves of 50 potential jurors were picked and given questionnaires to help narrow down a larger pool.

Amy Orlando, a former Doña Ana County district attorney and current lawyer for Christopher Smelser, looks at opposing council during a hearing on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

According to a motion filed by Smelser's attorney, the court said that the 36 potential jurors showed up in the first wave at 8 a.m. on June 15. Once the courthouse opened and the potential jurors entered, they filled out particular questionnaires to help attorneys sort through them. The questionnaires included questions such as:

Have you ever applied for any position with a police department or a detention center and not been hired?

Do you support defunding the police?

Yes or no. Police officers should be held to a higher standard than non-officers when charged with a crime.

Fifteen minutes into the process, juror 142 approached court employees crying. The motion said juror 142 told court employees she's Valenzuela's half-sister, Jessica Arellano. Smelser's attorney, Amy Orlando, said they were uncertain about what influence Arellano had on this round of jurors.

Orlando said in the motion that jurors likely had time to chat before receiving the questionnaire. That's just one place where Arellano could've influenced jurors.

"Ms. Arellano may have talked to the jurors sitting around her in the courtroom about her brother and about the case, and those jurors may have talked to other jurors sitting around them, thereby tainting this wave of the jury pool," Orlando said in her motion.

Orlando added that, once the trial begins, any jurors who saw Arellano's expressions of emotion on June 15 might be sympathetic to her family. Orlando raised concerns with others in Valenzuela's family as well. In previous hearings, members of Valenzuela's family have worn facemasks that read "Justice for Tony." She said she didn't know if Arellano wore such a facemask. If she did, Orlando said that it could impact the panel by "causing them to decide the case on sympathy rather than with impartiality."

Orlando asked Driggers to remove the 36 jurors from the pool or allow her to subpoena Arellano to question her.

Zack Jones, an assistant Attorney General prosecuting Smelser, said there was nothing to suggest Arellano wore a "Justice for Tony" facemask. Additionally, Jones said that Arellano was honest about her affiliation with Valenzuela. Finally, Jones said that Arellano wrote on her questionnaire, "My half brother was choked to death by a police officer in 2020."

Jones said that Arellano was legally obliged to appear at the courthouse and that any implication she tried to sway the jury was off the mark.

"If Arellano truly wished to sway this jury, she would not have disclosed her relation to Valenzuela, contained her emotions in the jury room, and sought to sneak onto the jury in an effort to sabotage the (panel of jurors)," Jones said.

Jones pointed out that neither he nor Orlando knew if Arellano's presence affected the jury pool. He suggested asking the jurors if they were concerned by the episode, then removing those that said they were. He also advised moving this panel to the bottom of the pool to make them the least likely to sit on the final jury.

Driggers agreed with Jones' suggestion about asking the jurors if they were affected, but ultimately allowed the 36 jurors to participate in the pool. Arellano was also removed from the jury pool.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter covering police, crime, and legal proceedings in Doña Ana County. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Former Las Cruces police officer's attorney says jury could be tainted