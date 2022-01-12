🌱 SMF Flights Grounded + Sac County Tobacco Ban + More Stimulus?

Good morning, Sacramento! Here's everything you need to know to get this Wednesday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Partial sunshine. High: 59 Low: 42.

Here are the top five stories today in Sacramento:

If you're wondering why the flags at the Capitol are at half staff, it's because Governor Newsom gave the order in honor of a Southern California firefighter who died more than a month after being struck by a vehicle at an accident scene. Barstow Fire Protection District Engineer David Spink, 56, died on Jan. 9 from injuries suffered Dec. 5 when he was struck while providing care for victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow. (CBS Sacramento) Flavored tobacco products have now been banned in Sacramento County. The County Board of Supervisors voted to ban these products across the county. The flavored tobacco products had already been banned in the City of Sacramento, but if young people, or others, crossed city lines into another city in the county of Sacramento, they could procure the products. This vote bans those sales. (FOX40) Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal, which he unveiled on Monday, projects a massive $45.7 billion surplus for the year. The state is obligated to give about $2.6 billion back to the taxpayers. It’s undecided whether that will be given out as a stimulus check, like the Golden State Stimulus last year, however. Gov. Newsom says he’s working on it with the legislature. (CBS Sacramento) The Sacramento City Unified School District is limiting what school activities are permitted, citing the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in a release Monday. The following activities are paused by the school district, effective immediately: field trips, dances, rallies, food fairs and non-essential tournaments that are not required, such as a tournament that is not part of a playoff or final. Any other extracurricular activities that take place outside of the classroom during or after school that would result in large groups coming together are also now paused. Outside of the now paused activities, athletics, band/orchestra and other club activities are still allowed to continue, along with "competitions that are part of the essential function of any activity." (KCRA3) Flights were briefly grounded at Sacramento International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and others in the western United States on Monday. The ground stop happened around the same time that North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea, but it was unclear if the events were connected. An order from the Federal Aviation Administration came around 2:50 p.m. to halt all planes and lasted about five minutes. (KCRA3)

Today in Sacramento:

Star Wars Armada is on! at Game Kastle in Sacramento. In Star Wars: Armada, you assume the role of fleet admiral, serving with either the Imperial Navy or Rebel Alliance. It’s your job to issue the tactical commands that will decide the course of battle and, perhaps, the fate of the galaxy! (5:00 PM)

Complete a hand-knit, cozy, chunky blanket while sipping wine with your friends at Wolfhome in Folsom . No prior knitting experience is necessary. (5:00 PM)

Bring your FAM out for Paint Night at Waterman Brewing in Elk Grove. All ages welcome. (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

SPD @SacPoliceChief Kathy Lester 👮🏼 is now on Twitter and @SacPoliceChief on Instagram. Please welcome her and give her a follow! (Instagram)

What a difference a year makes! Check out the snow capped mountains and plenty of greenery in the Valley this year, vs. the barren, brown image from last year! (Facebook)

The Sacramento Fire Department EMS Division continues to recognize those members whose actions and direct intervention have saved lives. Assistant Chief Eric Saylors presented two challenge coins in December to firefighters whose actions saved the lives of others. (Facebook)

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! See you all tomorrow for another update.

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

