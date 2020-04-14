SMIC Announces First Quarter 2020 Webcast Conference Call

SMIC (SEHK: 981, OTCQX: SMICY)

Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:

Dr. Zhao Haijun , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dr. Liang Mong Song , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director D r. Gao Yonggang , Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary

, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary Tim Kuo , Director, Investor Relations

as they announce the company's first quarter 2020 results and take questions from investors on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The first quarter 2020 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, May 14, 2020

TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

8:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Wednesday, May 13th , 20 20 E DT )

WEBCAST:

The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7zzr3yk

DIAL-IN:

Teleconference call services are effected by the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. You must preregister online in order to receive the dial-in numbers.

ONLINE REGISTRATION:

You may register for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1749469

Once preregistration has been complete, you will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, dial the number you receive in the email, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

REPLAY:

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary , for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+86 21-2081-2804

IR@smics.com

