Smile because you can now save over £50 on the Philips Sonicare EasyClean electric toothbrush

A smile costs nothing and makes everyone feel good. And with a bit of care it can be dazzling.

We aren't going to get into flossing, because that seems like something you either already do regularly, or you're never going to get into. We are here to discuss effective brushing, and that means using an electric toothbrush.

The Philips Sonicare EasyClean electric toothbrush uses sonic technology which sends fluid deep between teeth. This combines with a specially designed brush head to remove two times more plaque than using a manual toothbrush. What's clear is that if you are serious about having a healthy mouth and a winning smile, you need to be using an electric toothbrush. What's equally clear is that the Philips Sonicare EasyClean electric toothbrush has the technology to ensure your smile sparkles. Read more...

