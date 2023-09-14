Smile for the camera: Worcester part of upbeat bid for world record

WORCESTER - With the city happily having ties to the smiley face, it's only fitting that residents would grin at the thought of being part of an upbeat effort to be included in a massive photo album of smiling people.

Smile Train, a charity that focuses on corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates, is attempting to earn a spot in the record books by creating the world's largest online photo album of smiles.

Worcester is credited by many as the birthplace of the familiar smiley face. Harvey Ball, a freelance artist, came up with the image in 1963 as part of an effort to raise employee morale at the State Mutual Life Assurance Co.

To help Smile Train reach its goal of a photo album with 20,000 smiling faces (now nearing 13,000), the Worcester Historical Museum will have a photographer at Polar Park during the Worcester Red Sox game on Friday (6:45 p.m. game). Fans are invited to visit the table on the concourse - and smile.

Smile Train is hoping for a spot in the book of Guinness World Records, according to the organization.

