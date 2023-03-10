Are Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's (KLSE:SMILE) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's (KLSE:SMILE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past week. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad is:

3.2% = RM1.1m ÷ RM34m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 13%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 62% seen by Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 34% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (or a retention ratio of 76%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

