SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 18% this week, taking three-year losses to 90%

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), who have seen the share price tank a massive 90% over a three year period. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 78% lower in that time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 21% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

With the stock having lost 18% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

SmileDirectClub wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years SmileDirectClub saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 24% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for SmileDirectClub shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 78%. The market shed around 8.3%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 24% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SmileDirectClub better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - SmileDirectClub has 6 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

