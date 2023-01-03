Smiley appoints four to Providence School Board - here are their names

Mayor Brett Smiley has appointed four new members to serve on the Providence School Board who will now go to the City Council for approval.

Those include Toni Akin, a fiscal specialist for the Norfolk County Treasurer Office in Massachusetts, George Matouk, CEO of Fall River-based luxury linen retailer John Matouk & Co., Erin Rogel, senior advisor to Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and Carolina Roberts-Santana, senior research administrator and program developer at Women & Infants Hospital.

"I am excited to recommend a strong slate of candidates to be a part of our school board," Smiley said in a statement. "Each of these individuals bring knowledge, expertise and a professional skill set that will be invaluable as we work together to improve school facilities and outcomes and prepare for a successful return to local control."

Board member Jesus Nuñez, will not stay on the board. Notably, he was one of several members critical of the district's operations — particularly the alleged lack of rigor and record keeping at the so-called Over-Aged, Under-Credited program within A-Venture Academy, an alternative education model for students not on track to graduate. In a statement, Nuñez said he and the mayor made a joint decision.

"My commitment to the district remains as strong as it was on the first day I was named to the Providence School Board," Nuñez wrote in a text. "Mayor Smiley and I reached a mutual decision for me to support our students and families in a different capacity. My sleeves are still rolled up because there is so much work to do!"

What are the appointees' connections to Providence?

Smiley's picks have various connections to the city. However, Akin's background stands out as heavily linked to Massachusetts. Smiley's office said he "previously supported Blue Hills Regional Technical School, Canton Public Schools and the Bridgewater Raynham Regional School in a variety of financial capacities and has a deep understanding of school finances."

Matouk, according to the mayor's office, has worked with community groups in Providence and Fall River on education and workforce advancement. Additionally, he has served in various roles on the board of the Gordon School in East Providence, including having been the chair.

Rogel appears to have a closer relationship to the city's schools, having graduated from, and taught in, the Providence Public School District. She has also served as the district's director of intergovernmental affairs and interim chief of staff.

Roberts-Santana, in addition to her work at Women & Infants Hospital, is a health science instructor and health program administrator. Previously, she worked at Dorcas International as the full service community schools director.

If approved by the council, these members will serve on the School Board starting in February.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence School Board could get new members - here are the picks