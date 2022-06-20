‘Smiling Backdoor Bandits’ load up cart of stolen goods at Family Dollar, police say

A string of business burglaries has Memphis Police searching for two serial thieves who officials have dubbed the “Smiling Backdoor Bandits”.

In one of the “Bandits” latest jobs, Memphis Police said the thieves walked into Family Dollar on Knight Arnold Rd. on June 18 at about 4 p.m.

Police said the two men entered the store and went straight to the stock area, loaded up a large cart with merchandise, then rolled the stolen goods straight out of the fire door.

Security video shows two men escorting a large cart, full of boxes, out of the storage area.

The thieves then loaded the ill-gotten goods into a dark-colored car and took off, according to police.

Memphis Police said these two men are responsible for several other business burglaries in the area recently.

Memphis Police are looking for these two men after a cart of stolen goods was taken out of the back of a Family Dollar store. Police said they've also hit several other businesses.

Both men are about 5-foot-9 and one “always appears to be smiling”, according to police.

If you recognize either of these men or have any information about their crimes, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

