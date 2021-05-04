Smiling Jimmy Carter seen in photo from Biden visit

  • In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter pose for a photo with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the home of the Carter's in Plains Ga. (Adam Schultz, The White House via AP)
  • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with former first lady Rosalynn Carter as they leave the home of former President Jimmy Carter during a trip to mark Biden's 100th day in office, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Former first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on as President Joe Biden leaves the home of former President Jimmy Carter during a trip to mark Biden’s 100th day in office, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 3

Biden Carter Visit

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter pose for a photo with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the home of the Carter's in Plains Ga. (Adam Schultz, The White House via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The public has gotten a glimpse inside President Joe Biden's visit last week with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The White House released a photo of a smiling Jimmy Carter sitting in a chair and holding the hand of first lady Jill Biden while the president kneels beside a seated Rosalynn Carter. The image was taken last Thursday as the 96-year-old former president and his wife hosted the Bidens at their home in Plains, Georgia.

The private meeting brought together the oldest sitting president and the longest-lived former president in history. Jimmy Carter didn't appear outside his home with Biden afterward. Instead, it was Rosalynn Carter who stood in the doorway, supported by her walker, as the Bidens departed.

Biden's stop in Plains was part of a swing through Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office. Biden said of Carter: “We sat and talked about the old days.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fox Ad Revenue Drags Without Super Bowl, Election Cycle

    Rupert Murdoch’s company still comfortably beat expectations Fox felt the sting of not having the Super Bowl this year, though it still comfortably surpassed expectations for its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Fox beat Wall Street’s predictions for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, with analysts forecasting an earnings per share of 58 cents on $3.11 billion in revenue, according to a consensus compiled by Yahoo Finance. On Wednesday, Fox reported EPS of 96 cents on $3.22 billion in revenue. The revenue was down from the year-ago-quarter ($3.44 billion) when it had Super Bowl LIV and the start of a hotly-contested presidential election cycle. This primarily affected advertising revenues, which dipped form $1.57 billion last year to $1.20 billion. Additionally, a less-breakneck news cycle, with 2021 being an odd-numbered year and current president Joe Biden being significantly less scandalous than his predecessor, dragged down ad revenue at the cable networks, which pretty much means Fox News. It fell from $304 million a year ago to $283 million. However, affiliate revenues increased $62 million or 6% as compared to the prior year quarter, driven by contractual price increases. “The company continues to deliver operationally and financially with our year-to-date Revenues and EBITDA pacing well ahead of last year, despite the impact of COVID and the comparison against a Super Bowl year,” Fox Corp CEO and executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch said. “Consistent with our expectations, Fox News reclaimed its leadership position as America’s number one cable news network and the most watched cable network in primetime, while Fox Sports reached a landmark agreement with the NFL to extend our Sunday NFC rights package with expanded digital rights. These strategic milestones, coupled with a slate of complementary, high-growth, digital-focused assets, led by continued record growth at Tubi, provide a powerful platform to grow our business for the long-term.” Though Fox News has regained its momentum in the cable news space, it faced increased competition from smaller, far-right networks like Newsmax (though that has since waned). Additionally, competitors like CNN and MSNBC gained ground early in the quarter, with CNN coming out ahead in the early days of the Biden presidency, though that has also gone back to the status quo more recently. Last month, Fox extended its rights deal with the NFL through 2033. Read original story Fox Ad Revenue Drags Without Super Bowl, Election Cycle At TheWrap

  • John Legend on Teaching Daughter Luna Body Positivity amid SK-II Campaign: ‘What's Different Makes You Special’

    John Legend, who partnered with skincare brand SK-II and Simone Biles on a film series that's all about combating negativity and overcoming pressures, shares what he learned with his 5-year-old daughter Luna

  • A Step-By-Step Guide For The Perfect Wash And Go

    Spoiler: it requires a little more than just washing and going.

  • Ex-officer gets probation for holding Black man at gunpoint, kneeling on neck

    66-year-old Scott Gudmundsen, a former policer officer, held Barry Wesley and another and accused them of being members of antifa and terrorists. An ex-police officer in Colorado has been sentenced to probation after holding a Black man and his colleague at gunpoint. The Denver Post reported 66-year-old Scott Gudmundsen held Barry Wesley, a Black college athlete at Colorado State University, and another person at gunpoint as they traveled door-to-door as a roofing salesman last June.

  • Crist's run for Florida governor complicates Democrats' House prospects

    A Florida congressman's decision to run for governor Tuesday put another Democratic U.S. House of Representatives seat at risk, as the party braces for possibly losing the majority next year and with it the ability to pass President Joe Biden's agenda. Representative Charlie Crist, elected in 2016 to what previously had been a Republican-held seat, on Tuesday launched a challenge to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as a contender for his party's presidential nomination in 2024. Crist joined an exodus of prominent House Democrats from competitive districts as the party fights to keep its narrow six-seat majority in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Lame Attempt At Exposing ‘DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY’ Fails

    The conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican tried to dunk on a photo of the Bidens and it did not go well.

  • Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo is no fan of NBA’s new play-in format. Here’s his objection

    Veteran center Bismack Biyombo, an officer in the players association, has competitive objections to NBA play-in format.

  • Nursing students at Hopkins get hands-on virtual training

    Getting hands-on with learning has become a reality for students at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, which is using new technology to prepare them for the pandemic.

  • Melinda French Gates will not change her name after her divorce, according to court documents

    In the filing, French Gates described the marriage as "irretrievably broken." The two were married in Hawaii in 1994.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • 6 simple tips to prevent eczema flare-ups, and what to do if you get them, according to experts

    Eczema affects nearly 15 million people in the US, and there are many triggers that cause a flare-up, including the summer heat.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

    Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-Palestinian peace process, the Russian foreign minister said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki, “We emphasized our readiness to facilitate direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to resolve all fundamental final-status issues.”

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • 'They found his cellphone': Families tell of desperate searches after Mexico metro collapse

    Samuel Del Aguila's son was on his way home from his job at the airport in Mexico City on Monday night when his family saw the first news reports about a deadly metro train accident. "They found his cellphone," Del Aguila said. Del Aguila, 70, and other family members searched for Immer at nearby hospitals but did not find him.

  • Paris Hilton says the viral photo of her in a 'Stop Being Poor' shirt was edited and reveals what it actually said

    The 40-year-old heiress addressed the picture years after it was published, telling fans she "never" wore the shirt.

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • In op-ed, Rep. Liz Cheney writes the GOP is at a 'turning point'

    The Wyoming Republican calls out members of her own party for following former President Trump's "cult of personality."

  • Biden says he doesn't 'understand the Republicans' amid House GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership

    Republican leaders are campaigning for Rep. Elise Stefanik - a fierce Trump supporter - to replace Cheney, Punchbowl News reported.