Smiling in shades and Chanel, Melania says goodbye to White House after getting aide to write thank you notes ‘in her voice’

First lady Melania Trump has departed the White House for the final time, boarding Marine One with her husband Donald Trump shortly after 815am.

Dressed head-to-toe in black with her trademark sunglasses, Ms Trump crossed the South Lawn with the president boarding the waiting helicopter, saying goodbye to life in the executive mansion.

A lower-level East Wing staffer was reportedly tasked with writing the 80 or so typed notes thanking staff “in her voice” for the first lady to sign, according to CNN.

Notes from outgoing first ladies are treasured by White House staff and usually include personal messages and memories.

The network reported that sources familiar with Ms Trump’s activities in recent weeks have described her as being “checked out” and said she “just wants to go home”. She is reportedly “not sad to be leaving” Washington.

On Wednesday morning, she got her wish.

At Joint Base Andrews the president invited the outgoing first lady to make some remarks.

Removing her sunglasses she said: “Being your first lady was my greatest honour. Thank you for your love and your support.”

“You will be in my thoughts and prayers,” she continued. “God bless you all. God bless your families and god bless this beautiful nation.”

The first lady wore long black gloves, a demure black dress, black Christian Louboutin heels, and a black Chanel jacket. She carried a black crocodile Hermes Birkin bag said to be worth $70,000. She owns several versions of the bag and is often pictured with them.

Her ensemble was described by social media users as “classic”, “very Audrey Hepburn”, “sombre”, and “like she’s attending a funeral”.

Ms Trump leaves the White House with the lowest favourability rating of her time as first lady according to a poll conducted by SRSS for CNN. Only 42 per cent have a favourable view of Ms Trump, while 47 per cent have an unfavourable view of her. Twelve per cent said they are unsure of their feelings about Ms Trump.

CNN has been running the poll since early 2016. The peak of her favourability (57 per cent) came in May 2018 when she attended the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush without her husband and was pictured with the Clintons, Bushes, and Obamas.

Ms Trump is expected to avoid the spotlight for a while, working on a coffee table book about the renovations and restorations she undertook during her four years at the White House.

It is thought she will then be involved with planning the Trump presidential library.

