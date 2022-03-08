Smiling Sonic shooter pleads guilty to killing two at Nebraska store

The Nebraska man opened fire inside a Sonic in 2020, killing two people, then grinned in a haunting mugshot pleaded guilty Monday.

Roberto Silva Jr. pleaded guilty to all 15 charges, including first-degree murder in the deaths of 22-year-old Nathan Pastrana and 28-year-old Ryan Helbert, two counts of attempted murder and arson, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office announced.

On Nov. 21, 2020, Silva drove up to the Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue, just outside of Omaha, set his rental U-Haul truck on fire with an “incendiary device,” then went inside and began firing, according to police.

Four employees were shot, including Pastrana and Helbert, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Silva was arrested a short time later.

Days earlier, Silva had been arrested outside the Sonic after using someone else’s app to buy $57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs in four separate purchases. He was released on bail.

Despite the guilty plea, Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said he still plans to seek the death penalty for Silva.